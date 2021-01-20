Bilbao Hospital Directors Resign as “Skipping the Line” Scandal Continues

TWO Hospital Directors in Bilbao Resign as the “Skipping the Line” Scandal Continues

The Department of Health of the Basque Government assures that the directors of the Basurto and Santa Marina hospitals (both in Bilbao), Eduardo Maíz and José Luis Sabas, respectively, have resigned “after not complying with the protocol established for vaccination against covid-19.”

Maíz has sent a letter to the workers by email in which he apologises if he has “made a mistake”, in addition to thanking them for their professional work during “very hard moments” in the fight against the coronavirus.

The resignations come after Spain’s Vice President, Pablo Iglesias, called for the “immediate” resignation of mayors, officials and regional councillors who have had the “shamelessness of skipping the line” of the vaccination protocol.

Now, the President of Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, has demanded that the president of the Murcia Region, Fernando López Miras (PP), to dismiss his Health Minister, Manuel Villegas, for “skipping the line” to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Villegas admitted to “skipping the line” last week and has since issued an explanation, although not his resignation.

Inés Arrimadas called his behaviour “outrageous” and must suffer the consequences.

“It is absolutely intolerable and outrageous that there are politicians who have skipped the queue and who have been the first to get vaccinated. This is not understood by absolutely anyone and is an insult to all the elderly, the chronically ill and the health workers who are patiently waiting for the vaccine to reach them,” stating that Villegas must leave his post.

“If the counsellor does not resign, I am convinced that the president of the Region of Murcia will dismiss him because what no Spaniard can imagine is that this has no consequences,” she added.

