Spain’s beauty industry calls for reduced VAT rate

The owners of beauty salons, hairdressers and barbers have, on Wednesday, January 20, sent a manifesto to the Subdelegation of the Government demanding a reduction in the VAT rate from 21 per cent to ten per cent. Owners have appealed to the government to grant concessions that will allow them to keep their businesses open.

The beauty sector as a whole has planned a protest involving 77 Spanish cities on January 20 as a plea to the Executive to aid the “agonising situation” they find themselves in.

Although president of the Provencal Association of Hairdressing Entrepreneurs of Alicante (APEPCA), Fernonado Perex, feels confident that hairdressing will continue to be considered an “essential service”, he has nevertheless reminded the government that “many” businesses have had had to close because the promised reduction in taxes hasn’t materialised.

