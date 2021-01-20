BASEBALL Hall of Fame Legend Don Sutton Dies Aged 75, peacefully in his sleep
Don Sutton, the legendary Hall of Fame baseball player, died on Monday night (January 18), at the age of 75.
His son Daron Sutton broke the news to baseball fans via Twitter, “Saddened to share that my dad passed away in his sleep last night. He worked as hard as anyone I’ve ever known, and he treated those he encountered with great respect, and he took me to work a lot. For all these things, I am very grateful. Rest In Peace”.
Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Baseball Hall of Fame Legend Don Sutton Dies Aged 75”.
For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.