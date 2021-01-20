BASEBALL Hall of Fame Legend Don Sutton Dies Aged 75, peacefully in his sleep



Don Sutton, the legendary Hall of Fame baseball player, died on Monday night (January 18), at the age of 75.

His son Daron Sutton broke the news to baseball fans via Twitter, “Saddened to share that my dad passed away in his sleep last night. He worked as hard as anyone I’ve ever known, and he treated those he encountered with great respect, and he took me to work a lot. For all these things, I am very grateful. Rest In Peace”.