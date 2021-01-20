Baseball Hall of Fame Legend Don Sutton Dies Aged 75

BASEBALL Hall of Fame Legend Don Sutton Dies Aged 75, peacefully in his sleep

Don Sutton, the legendary Hall of Fame baseball player, died on Monday night (January 18), at the age of 75.

His son Daron Sutton broke the news to baseball fans via Twitter, “Saddened to share that my dad passed away in his sleep last night. He worked as hard as anyone I’ve ever known, and he treated those he encountered with great respect, and he took me to work a lot. For all these things, I am very grateful. Rest In Peace”.

Sutton, a right-handed pitcher, spent 16 years of his career with the famous Los Angeles Dodgers, who retired his famed No20 jersey in 1998, the same year Sutton was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, having also pitched for the Houston Astros, Oakland Athletics, California Angels, and Milwaukee Brewers.
Sutton, over a span of 756 starts, didn’t miss his turn in the pitching rotation, the third-most all-time in MLB history, and his plaque in the Hall of Fame reads, “Did not miss a turn in the starting rotation due to illness or injury. Consistency and model control led to 15 or more wins in 12 seasons and 100 or more strikeouts 21 times”.
During his time in the MLB, Sutton won 324 games, pitched 58 shutouts, and struck out 3,574 batters, the seventh-most in MLB history, according to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
