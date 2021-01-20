Barcelona was the most congested city in Spain in 2020 despite a 19 per cent reduction in traffic jams worldwide due to the pandemic.

BEHIND Spain, the most clogged up cities are ​​Granada, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Valencia, Palma de Mallorca, Santander and Murcia.

-- Advertisement --



This is according to the latest TomTom Traffic Index report that analysed traffic jams in 416 cities in 57 countries last year.

Although the ranking of the world’s most congested cities has changed very little from 2019, the biggest change is to what extent congestion levels have decreased due to the global pandemic.

Of the 416 cities included in the ranking, 387 registered a significant decrease – average of 21 per cent – in traffic jams, and a notable average decrease of 28 per cent in congestion during peak hours.

All the same, motorists in Barcelona saw an average level of 22 per cent – a figure obtained by measuring the added time a driver spends in making a journey compared to the same route in fluid traffic.

While drivers in Barcelona lost an average of 43 fewer hours behind the wheel per year due to mobility restrictions caused by the pandemic, it is estimated that vehicle users in the city still spent 85 hours stuck in traffic in 2020.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Barcelona the most congested city in Spain in 2020”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.