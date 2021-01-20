Bali Expats Punished With Push-Ups for Flaunting Facemask Rules

EXPATS living on the popular Indonesian island of Bali have been punished with push-ups by local police for flaunting the country’s strict facemask rules.

Viral footage circulating on social media shows sweating foreign expats doing push-ups under the watch of Indonesian police for the offense of not wearing facemasks.

The unusual punishment is reportedly given to those unable to pay the fine for not wearing facial coverings in the pandemic hit country, with masks compulsory in all public places like in Spain.

Authorities say they have given the fines to 70 foreigners, while 30 expats were forced to do push-ups by police. Those with no masks at all were made to do 50 push-ups, while those wearing them improperly had to do 15.

Indonesia says they will deport any foreigners found to be flaunting its rigid Covid-19 guidelines as the country was badly hit by the pandemic. However, no reports of any expat explosions have been made.

Although Bali is currently closed off to overseas visitors, the tropical paradise is already home to a large community of western expats. The island is known for its thriving “digital nomad” scene of online workers not tethered to any single location by their careers.

