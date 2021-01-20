Axarquia village records first Covd-related death since start of pandemic

An Axarquia village has recorded its first Covid-related death since the start of the pandemic as the region sees more than 200 new positives in the last 24 hours.

THE Ministry of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucía has reported today, Wednesday, January 20, 209 new infections and one death in Alfarnate.

Three people in the region – specifically Rincon de la Victoria – have recovered since yesterday.

Velez-Málaga has seen the highest number of new cases with 108 positives, followed by Rincón de la Victoria with 38, Torrox and Nerja (10), Algarrobo (7), El Borge and Alfarnatejo (7), Benamocarra (4), Almáchar, Cutar and Riogordo (3), Competa, La Viñuela, Moclinejo, Canillas de Aceituno and Colmenar (2), Comares, Alcaucín and Periana (1).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Axarquía region has recorded 6,008 positives, of which 3,437 have recovered, and 92 Covid-related deaths.

The incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days continues to rise and now stands at 839.

