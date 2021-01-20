Axarquia News In Brief

Rubbish dumped in riverbeds

AN increase in waste in riverbeds and streams in Torrox has prompted an appeal from the town mayor, Óscar Medina, for “citizen collaboration”. He has reminded that it is illegal to throw agricultural waste, rubble, or other types of materials into the river and carries a financial penalty.

Another water call

THE Mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, has once again requested a telematic meeting with the General Director of Water, Teodoro Estrela, after not receiving a response to a request made on December 28, with the aim of promoting the drafting of an agreement over the delivery of water to the Town Hall.

Next stage of works

NEW infrastructure and street service improvements have been completed in Torre de Benagalbon, and work is expected to start “imminently” on improvements to road and pedestrian safety in Calle Chile, following calls from members of the public for increased measures.

Adapted centre access

NERJA Council has begun carrying out access improvements at Maro Social Centre, which will be equipped with a new access ramp. The existing toilets will be renovated and a new facility for people with reduced mobility will be installed as part of a €40,000 redevelopment scheme.

