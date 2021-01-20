Axarquia News In Brief

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Axarquia News In Brief
WASTE: Rubbish is being dumped in Torrox streams. CREDIT: Ayuntamiento de Torrox

Rubbish dumped in riverbeds

AN increase in waste in riverbeds and streams in Torrox has prompted an appeal from the town mayor, Óscar Medina, for “citizen collaboration”. He has reminded that it is illegal to throw agricultural waste, rubble, or other types of materials into the river and carries a financial penalty.

-- Advertisement --

Another water call

THE Mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, has once again requested a telematic meeting with the General Director of Water, Teodoro Estrela, after not receiving a response to a request made on December 28, with the aim of promoting the drafting of an agreement over the delivery of water to the Town Hall.


Next stage of works

NEW infrastructure and street service improvements have been completed in Torre de Benagalbon, and work is expected to start “imminently” on improvements to road and pedestrian safety in Calle Chile, following calls from members of the public for increased measures.


Adapted centre access

NERJA Council has begun carrying out access improvements at Maro Social Centre, which will be equipped with a new access ramp. The existing toilets will be renovated and a new facility for people with reduced mobility will be installed as part of a €40,000 redevelopment scheme.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Axarquia News In Brief”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleWetherspoons Expect To Stay Shut Until At Least APRIL
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here