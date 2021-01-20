ANDRIY SHEVCHENKO Is Bookies Favourite To Replace Frank Lampard At Chelsea



Andriy Shevchenko, the former Chelsea striker, and current manager of Ukraine is the bookies’ odds-on favourite to replace Frank Lampard at Chelsea, after Chelsea lost again at Leicester City last night (Tuesday 19), to make it five losses in the last eight games.

Lampard is himself the bookies’ favourite to be the next Premiership manager to be fired, ahead of two other under-fire bosses, Sheffield United’s Chris Wilder, and Steve Bruce at Newcastle United.

Shevchenko signed for The Blues in 2006, for a fee of £30.8m, the most an English club had ever paid for a player, but he managed just 22 goals in 77 games, before being sold to Dynamo Kiev, and has now been in charge of Ukraine since 2016, having guided them to this year’s European Championship finals.

Other candidates in the betting odds behind Shevchenko are Max Allegri of Juventus, and Thomas Tuchel, who was recently fired by PSG.

