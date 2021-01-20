ANDALUCIA Adds Almost 6,000 Infections in the Last 24 Hours

Andalucia has reported 5,950 new infections of the covid-19 and 45 deaths, which places the incidence in 678 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, a new record since the pandemic began and 36 points above the figure of yesterday.

The number of deaths since the pandemic began in Andalucia stands at 5,690 and the number of infected at 331,449, while 242,640 people have recovered, 194 in the last day, according to data from the Andalucian Institute of Statistics and Cartography.

Conventional beds are occupied by 16.83 per cent, one point more than yesterday, and UCI beds by 22.94 per cent, an increase of 1.6 points compared to yesterday.

The President of the Junta de Andalucia, Juanma Moreno, announced on January 19 that Andalucia is once again going to put in place the so-called Plan 4500 to increase the number of hospital beds in the region.

Moreno said that some 4,600 extra beds will be freed in Andalucia to deal with Covid-19 third wave.

