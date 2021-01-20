AN off-duty cop saves a traveller from being hit by the Metro in Madrid, with only seconds to spare.

The off duty police officer named Santiago ran to the man’s rescue at the Carabanchel station in Madrid.

-- Advertisement --



The officer saw the man sitting on the opposite side of the station with his legs dangling over the platform. The officer reacted instantly and made a dash to get to the other platform before grabbing the man by the arms and pulling him to safety with only seconds to spare.

According to La Sexta, Santiago said, “When I saw that there was a minute left for the train to pass and that person did not react to my screams, I ran, I went down to where he was and I was able to pull him.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “An Off-Duty Cop Saves Traveller from Being Hit by The Metro”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.