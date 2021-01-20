Airlines to Trial Covid ‘Air Passes’ in bid to kickstart Industry.

Emirates and Etihad Airways will be among the first airlines in the world to trial Iata’s digital ‘Covid passport’. The mobile Iata Travel Pass app has been designed to help passengers manage travel in line with any government requirements for Covid-19 testing or vaccine information.

Passengers can create a digital passport to verify their pre-travel test or vaccination meets the requirements of the destination. They will also be able to share test and vaccination certificates with authorities and airlines to enable travel. The new app will also let travellers manage all travel documentation digitally, like boarding passes and tickets etc.

Iata Travel Pass will initially be offered to Etihad Airways passengers on selected flights from Abu Dhabi in the first quarter of the year. Emirates chief operating officer Adel Al Redha said: “While international travel remains as safe as ever, there are new protocols and travel requirements with the current global pandemic.”

He added: “We have worked with Iata on this innovative solution to simplify and digitally transmit the information that is required by countries and governments into our airline systems, in a secure and efficient manner. We are proud to be one of the first airlines in the world to pilot this initiative, which will provide an enhanced customer experience and conveniently facilitate our customers’ travel needs.”

Etihad Aviation Group chief operating officer Mohammad Al Bulooki said: “Covid-19 tests and vaccinations will be key to get the world flying again. “Since 1 August 2020, Etihad is the only airline requiring a pre-departure negative PCR test result for all passengers worldwide, and again on arrival in Abu Dhabi, giving our guests the added assurance of safety when they travel with us.”

Iata airport, passenger, cargo and security senior vice president Nick Careen added: “This is the first step in making international travel during the pandemic as convenient as possible giving people the confidence that they are meeting all Covid-19 entry requirements by governments. As borders re-open, Iata Travel Pass will be further enhanced with more capabilities to meet all governments testing or vaccination verification requirements.”

