Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar Wishes Iconic ‘Buffy’ Happy Birthday

The iconic character created by Joss Whedon was born on January 19, 1981, and has therefore just turned 40 and the 43-year-old actress took to Instagram to celebrate the landmark with a message for her fans.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, the historical huntress in the series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, broadcast for the first time in the United States from 1997 to 2003.

Taking advantage of the occasion, Michelle Gellar sent a beautiful and powerful message to all fans of the show: “I just realised that today is Buffy Summers 40 bday. I can’t even believe that. She taught that the hardest thing in the world is to live in it. So in her honour let’s all be brave. Live. This may not be the way we are used to living our lives, but let’s find beauty. So we can all live long and safely”.

Following the success of the show, Michelle Gellar went on to make some successful films at the box office including; I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) as Helen Shivers, Scream 2 (1997), Cruel Intentions (1999), Scooby-Doo (2002) and Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004) as Daphne Blake, and The Grudge (2004).

