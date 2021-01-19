ZOO Worker In A Serious Condition After Being Bitten By A Camel in Germany



A zoo worker, aged 54, has reportedly been seriously injured on Sunday, January 17, after being bitten in the face by a camel during feeding time at the Perleberg Zoo, located between Berlin and Hamburg in Germany -- Advertisement --



The worker, operating even though zoos in Germany are closed due to the pandemic, was apparently cleaning out an enclosure and feeding the animals when he was suddenly attacked in the face by the camel standing next to him.

He was rushed to the hospital where his condition is said to be serious, and German police issued a report on the incident on Monday, and say they have opened an investigation.

On a similar note, last September, a female keeper at Madrid Zoo was attacked by a 200kg male gorilla. The 46-year-old suffered a head injury, two broken arms, chest trauma, and multiple limb fractures, and was taken to Madrid Clinical Hospital in a serious condition.

