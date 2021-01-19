WOMAN ‘beat seven-year-old stepson to death’ then claimed that COVID had killed him, and wanted an immediate burial.

Allegedly Azzam Al Abdullah aged seven, was found dead by his uncle in a pool of blood after his mum Raasa Osman, aged 27 had beaten him. Uncle Ismail Al Abdullah, found the young boy’s body and reported his death to the police, despite his mum saying that he had died of COVID-19.

The attack took place in March at the family home in Konya at around 1.30 am, where the mum allegedly beat her son with a hose, before smashing the young boy to the ground multiple times. According to local media, Azzam had come home late that night, and his mum flew into a fit of anger.

Reportedly mum Osman has been sentenced to life in jail.

