Waiting list for organ transplants “scarcely influenced” by Covid pandemic

The waiting list for organ transplants in Andalucia has been “scarcely influenced” by Covid pandemic, according to the health service.

IN 2020, Andalucia hospitals carried out 684 organ transplants – 417 kidney transplants, 171 liver, 49 lung, 32 heart and 15 pancreas.

And regional transplant figures show an increase in activity in vital transplantation, such as heart and lung transplantation, which health bosses say “is highly commendable considering that the lung transplant team has had to reconcile this activity with front-line care tasks of patients with Covid-19”.

And throughout the pandemic, the autonomous community has maintained an interannual rate of organ donation at 37.9 donors per million population, above the national average of 37.4.

“Despite all the measures implemented by the Andalucian public health system, the waiting list for organ transplantation has been scarcely influenced by the adverse epidemiological situation, it has even been reduced by more than 4 per cent, from 508 patients (as of December 31, 2019) to 490 patients (as of December 31, 2020),” said Junta de Andalucia in a statement.

For the first time, in 2020 all children on the waiting list were successfully transplanted.

Furthermore, in the case of lung transplantation, the number of patients on the waiting list has fallen by about 26 per cent, from 65 to 48.

Regional Transplant Coordinator, José Miguel Pérez Villares, highlighted that 2020 was “a year that began with record numbers of donations and transplants”.

“This continued with a period of adaptation to the scenario dominated by the Covid 19 pandemic in the first State of Alarm, and due to the involvement of health institutions and, above all, the great effort of Andalucian health professionals, achieved monthly figures similar to previous years,” he added.

