Vile paedophile who created 24,000 indecent images of children is jailed for 18 years

A vile paedophile who created over 24,000 indecent images of children has been jailed for 18 years.

IAN STORY, 65, of HMP Forest Bank was sentenced at Bolton Crown Court with a further five years on licence after pleading guilty to two counts of oral rape, nine counts of making indecent images of a child, three counts of distributing indecent images of a child and seven counts of sexual assault on a child by touching.

The court heard that five young girls, including toddlers, were sexually assaulted, with Story sometimes filming himself committing the crimes and distributing them to other perverts.

In March 2020, Met Police were alerted to Story having uploaded indecent images of children to the internet.

he was arrested on suspicion of possession of indecent images of children and later released under investigation whilst inquiries continued.

A number of devices were also seized by officers which showed he had been creating and storing indecent images and videos of children between 2011 and 2020.

In July 2020, Story was re-arrested on suspicion of oral rape and several sexual assaults on children.

During his interview with police, Story admitted to multiple child sex offences and was remanded in custody.

In total, Story created 24,165 indecent images of children – 904 of which were deemed category A. Of the remainder, 1,466 were deemed category B and 21,975 were classed as category C.

Detective Constable Philip Kelley of GMP’s Wigan Division said: “These offences were heinous and despicable, and I am glad we have been able to take this man off the streets and put him behind bars.

“Story’s abuse was purely for his own perverted sexual gratification and he did not spare a minute’s thought for the devastating and lasting impact crimes such as this can have on the lives of victims.

