VALENCIAN Minister of Health Ana Barceló Reiterates New Restrictions

Following the announcement from Ximo Puig in which he ordered a total closure of the hospitality industry, the Valencian Community Health Minister, Ana Barceló, details the restrictive measures that will come into force.

Speaking about the municipalities with perimeter closures, Ana Barceló said: “Resident’s responsibility in the perimeter municipalities has not been sufficient. Only 4 municipalities have decreased their incidence somewhat, the rest have continued to rise despite [there] being a perimeter.”

NEW MEASURES

Precautionary closure of centres for the elderly, youth and toy libraries, and party centres.

Closure of the hospitality industry, Takeaway/pick up food service will be permitted . Service of food will be permitted in hospitals and hotels for clients only.

Closure of activities of bingo halls, casinos and betting shops.

Closure of shops at 6 pm, except supermarkets, pharmacies and essential businesses

A 30 per cent capacity is to be established in dining rooms in student residences and visits are prohibited.

Wakes and funerals: 15 people outside and 10 people in the closed space.

Schools and universities will continue with in-person lessons.

Closure of all sports facilities, except for professional athletes.

🔴 Mesures #COVID19 a partir del 21 de gener

🔒 Tancament hostaleria

🛍️ Tancament comerços a les 18 h

⚽ Tancament instal·lacions esportives

🌃 Circulació fins a les 22 h (sol·licitud d'avanç a les 20 h)

📍 Confinament perimetral

👤 6 persones ⚠️🗓️ Durarà 14 dies naturals pic.twitter.com/W2SVXi06Qx — Generalitat (@generalitat) January 19, 2021

“These measures will be maintained for 14 calendar days from their publication. Tomorrow they will be published and will come into effect at 00 hours on Thursday,” said Barceló.

Ximo Puig added: “We have said at all times that we would adopt the measures to the situation. We have made an objective analysis. After 14 days we have evaluated the previous measures and they have been insufficient. If the situation improves in 14 days, we will take others”

