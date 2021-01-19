A vaccine certificate is now ready to be issued in Spain after you have received the two doses of the Vaccine.

The minister for the president Elias Bendodo has announced at a press conference that there will be a certificate that will confirm you as a citizen have been fully vaccinated.

Mr Bendodo also spoke of the current numbers in the region and how the infected rates can be very worrying for some, but the vaccination programme was well into its stride.

Explaining about the certificate for vaccinated citizens he said you would be able to download it to your phone through a QR code, and that would mean you would permanently have it with you.

This certificate would enable you to travel for any trip that requires to you to have been vaccinated furthermore you can download a paper certificate if you wish at the medical portal which is clicSALUD+ and is the online area of the Andalucian health service.

