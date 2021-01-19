Unique ‘Super-Puff’ Planet Discovered Is the Size of Jupiter

ASTRONOMERS have found a unique ‘super-puff’ planet that is the size of Jupiter, but only weighs a tenth of Jupiter’s weight.

The newly discovered planet called WASP-107b and has been nicknamed a ‘cotton-candy’ or ‘super-puff’ planet due to its low density. It is thought to be one of the lowest density exoplanets known to man.

The make-up of the planet raises many questions and has ‘big implications’ for the current knowledge on the growth and formation of planets.

WASP-107b is in the constellation of Virgo and is about 212 light years away from earth. It is also close to the WASP-107 star. According to researchers the planet has a solid core that weighs in at less than four times Earth’s mass.

Researchers from the University of Montreal have been able to calculate the ‘super-puff’ planet’s density and size using data from the Keck Observatory in Hawaii.

