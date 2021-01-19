UK records deadliest day since Covid pandemic began

The UK has recorded its deadliest day with the highest death toll since the Covid pandemic began.

IN yet another record high, 1,610 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours along with 33,355 lab-confirmed coronavirus infections.

-- Advertisement --



This single-day death toll surpasses the previous peak of 1,564 set on Wednesday, January 13, and comes after it was revealed the UK has the highest fatality rate in the world.

Today’s figure is up a significant 599 on the number of fatalities reported yesterday, although this is often explained by a delay in reporting deaths over the weekend.

Statistics now show there have been 3,466,849 infections in Britain since the pandemic began, and 91,470 Covid-related deaths.

Official figures show that 4,266,577 people had received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, meaning the Government remains on track to vaccinate 15 million high-risk people by mid-February.

In Wales, there have been 1,106 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 182, 599, and another eight deaths, which takes the toll to 4,302.

And in Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed tough Covid measures to curb the spread of the virus in the country will remain in place until “at least” the middle of February.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “UK records deadliest day with highest death toll since Covid pandemic began”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.