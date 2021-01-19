TRUMP Expected To Pardon Rapper Lil Wayne and many others



Donald Trump is widely expected by The New York Times, among other sources, to pardon Lil Wayne and many others before his presidency comes to an end on Wednesday, January 20.

The discussions as to who, if anybody, the President will pardon, have been going on now for a few weeks, and with just 48 hours remaining of his time in office, it will soon become known.

Lil Wayne’s name has been a frequent candidate mentioned, real name Dwayne Carter, who was recently arrested entering the country and found to be in possession of a firearm and ammunition whilst being a convicted felon, having been charged back in 2009 with possession of a firearm.

The rapper met Trump in 2020 and was endorsing his run for presidency again, saying, “Just had a great meeting with Trump, besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured me he will and can get it done”.

