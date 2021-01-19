Trial for man who stabbed bouncers outside Torremolinos beach club

A MAN accused of stabbing two bouncers outside the Kokun Ocean Club in Torremolinos, Malaga, in June 2017 is facing 11 years in prison for attempted murder and severe threats.

The two men were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit in Malaga in a serious condition, one of them having been stabbed in the back. Both men could have died had they not received urgent medical care.

The attack occurred when the victims were attempting to remove a man from the club and he fought back. His brother, the accused, then intervened, stabbing the two men multiple times with a knife that had a blade measuring almost nine centimetres. He has the knife in his pocket while he was inside the club and it was found in his belongings when the police searched him. He was caught after running away along the beach, followed by dozens of witnesses to the events. According to local Spanish daily Diario Sur, one of them was the owner of the club, who was filming the events and was threatened by the attacker.

He was remanded in prison and has paid €26,000 and €32,000 to the two doormen to repair the damages, which the prosecutor has taken into account when asking for the sentence.

Two other people are on trial in this case for attacking the detainee when he was being taken away by the police. The prosecutor is asking for three years in prison for one and 18 months in prison for another.

