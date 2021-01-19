Tiger King Zoo Ordered to Hand Over Lion and Tiger Cubs

AN OKLAHOMA Federal judge has ordered the new owners of the zoo featured in Netflix hit Tiger King to hand over all of their lion and tiger cubs.

A US district judge made the order last week against Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe, who own the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park formerly owned by the now globally famous Joe Exotic. Under its new ownership, the zoo has faced allegations that it had broken the rules of the Endangered Species Act and the Animal Welfare Act.

“The Lowes have shown a shocking disregard for both the health and welfare of their animals, as well as the law,” said the acting assistant attorney general Jonathan D Brightbill. Private zoos in the United States have long been criticised for their mistreatment of animals, as popularised in Netflix’s smash hit series Tiger King.

Following the life and fall of Joe Exotic, an unhinged and eccentric zoo owner, the larger-than-life documentary proved popular with house-bound audiences during the Covid-19 lockdown confinement.

