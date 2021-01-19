Three pre-schools and a secondary school closed in Malaga

THE Junta de Andalucia Council for Health and Families has announced that four schools in Malaga province are closed due to coronavirus infections.

They are the pre-schools, El Recreo in San Pedro de Alcantara, El Cortes in Cortes de la Frontera and Dolores Ligero in Villanueva de la Concepcion, as well as the Benalmadena Secondary School.

At Benalmadena High School, there are at least 18 teachers infected an all students of the second year of secondary education have been told to stay at home after several tested positive. All relatives of the students at that level were also told to go to the health centre for testing, and again, several were positive. All teachers who had taught that level were told to stay at home for 10 days and because of the lack of teachers, all lessons at the school had to be cancelled and will be carried out online until Monday, January 25.

This is the highest rate of contagion in the school environment since the beginning of the school year in September.

The four closures amount to 0.33 per cent of the schools in Malaga. There are 7,099 schools throughout Andalucia, of which 0.11 per cent are closed.

There are also 100 classes closed throughout Malaga, which is 0.7 per cent of the 14,270 classrooms in the province. Five schools have reopened since Friday, January 15.

There are 78,024 classrooms throughout Andalucia, of which 0.51 per cent are closed.

The Junta de Andalucia has reported that 95.6 per cent of all schools in the region are totally coronavirus free.

