Helen Weir, Director Age in Spain says; HELLO there, I am delighted to have this opportunity to introduce the work of Age in Spain to the readers of Euro Weekly News in Mallorca.

In normal times (remember them) Age in Spain is focused on supporting the older, English-speaking population in Spain to lead full and active lives.

A good example of this is our telephone friendship service, Friendline, which we launched just before Christmas.

Friendline connects people anyone who would benefit from a regular, friendly phone conversation with volunteers with similar interests. You can find out more on our website – www.ageinspain.org/friendline

Of course, these are not normal times! Even if we ignore Covid-19, then there is still the aftermath of Brexit affecting many people on Mallorca.

As some of you will already know, Age in Spain has been funded by the British Government to provide free support on residency issues to UK nationals on the Balearic Islands (along with nine other Spanish regions).

Over the last few months our Regional Co-ordinator, Giuseppe Monti, has been out and out about helping people get their heads around the residency requirements and supporting them through the process.

Remember, there is still time to apply for residency in Spain under the protection of the UK’s Withdrawal Agreement if you can show you were legally living here by 31 December 2020. I would urge anyone who is still not clear where they stand on residency to contact our helpline. Details are available at www.ageinspain.org/residency-helpline or you can call +34 932 209 741.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “There’s still time to act to obtain residency”.