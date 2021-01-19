The UME Withdraws from The Community of Madrid as the alert level is lowered, but plenty of snow still remains.

The effect of Storm Filomena have been felt across Spain and Madrid was severely hit, and snow remains in the Community of Madrid’s 179 municipalities. The storm forced the closure of school and saw buses stranded.

Emergency services were effected too as snow closed off the streets and locals with 4x4s stepped up to help fellow residents in need. According to El Pais, it was agreed on Monday to lower the alert level, from level two to level one. This meant the Military Emergency Unit (UME) that has been helping to restore the area to a sense of normality has withdrawn.

It will now by down to local resources such as civil protection and firefighter to carry on the work and bring the city back to normal.

