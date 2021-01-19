A SPANISH Hospital Skips Protocol To Avoid Wasting Covid Vaccines – Vaccinating Retired Personnel

The Terrassa Health Consortium has vaccinated its former employees and retired staff, who do not fall into the groups that have been prioritised in these early stages of vaccination.

They were summoned yesterday (January 18) to avoid having to throw away the doses that were left over after vaccinating personnel who work directly with COVID-19 patients.

The Terrassa Health Consortium (CST) asked former workers to come to the hospital to receive one of the 300 doses that were leftover. There were so many because, in the middle of the vaccination process, the Pfizer indications changed and each vial cames as 6 doses and not 5.

According to the CST, this caused a surplus of vaccines that were to expire in a few hours and they decided to administer other groups that they had not planned to avoid getting lost. The rest of the hospital health personnel, patients admitted to the social health area and even outpatients, considered at risk due to age or chronic disease, were vaccinated.

Its general secretary, Xavier Lleonart, defends the actions of those responsible for the CST because the objective was not to throw any dose. And he assures that “in no case was favouritism and no one, personally, has taken advantage of the situation.”

The Generalitat has not defined the specific details of how to act in cases in which there are excess vaccines and leaves it to the discretion of the vaccination teams.

