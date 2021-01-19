Spain’s Valencia Gripped By Surge In Infections and Deaths.



The 14-day incidence rate in the region of Valencia has doubled in the last 10 days to reach 896 cases per 100,000 people, around 200 points above the national average and far above the levels of the first wave since the pandemic started in March 2020. There were 98 deaths due to the disease reported today, of which 29 of them were care home residents.

The number of people admitted to hospital has also surged to a record 3,989 in the Valencian Community, a rise of 927, compared to last Friday’s total of 3,062. The number of patients being treated for covid in Valencia Province hospitals is 2,138, that is in addition to 1,525 in the Alicante Province and another 326 in the Province of Castellon. ICUs are operating at just over 50% capacity, which is the highest rate of any region in Spain.

“The virus is killing more than ever and it has been expanding at an extraordinary rate in recent days,” said regional premier Ximo Puig today, Tuesday. “We need to observe these measures strictly.”

Puig said that he will also request permission to start the overnight curfew at 8pm instead of 10pm. The request will be made on Wednesday at a meeting of central and regional health officials.

He joins a growing number of regional leaders to make a similar demand. In Castilla y León, an 8pm curfew has been already approved despite the fact that 10pm is the earliest permitted time contemplated in the national state of alarm introduced in October to provide a legal framework for coronavirus restrictions that affect fundamental rights such as freedom of movement. Castilla y León’s move has led to a legal confrontation with the central government.

Valencia’s regional borders have been sealed since late October and will remain so at least until January 31. It was the only region of Spain not to allow cross-border travel for family gatherings over the Christmas period, although travel within the region was not limited the way it was in other regions that sealed provincial borders (Aragón), comarcas (Catalonia) or basic healthcare zones (Madrid).

