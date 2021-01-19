Spain’s Catalan Government to Ask For 8pm Curfew.

Health authorities are to consider moving the curfew to 8 pm. The Spanish government and the regional health ministries, including Catalonia’s, have agreed to meet on Wednesday, Jan. 20 in order to make a decision

Under the current state of alarm in place in the whole of Spain, regional executives – in charge of implementing restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19 – must set a curfew beginning between 10pm and 12am, finishing between 5am and 7am.

On October 25, 2020, the Catalan administration decided to impose the curfew from 10pm to 6am, which has been uninterruptedly in operation until now, except for a slight loosening in the key Christmas period. In the last health ministers’ meeting, three regional representatives raised the issue, and last week, the government of Castilla y León region implemented an 8pm curfew- without it being permitted by the state of alarm.

The Spanish executive will appeal this decision, but at the same time, it accepted discussing the matter on Wednesday, urging for “consensus” in any restriction to be introduced.

“Our government wants loyalty in the decision-making and it is all about finding a balance between health protection and the least possible economic and social damage to our companies and workers,” said Spain’s industry, trade and tourism minister, Reyes Maroto.

Hoteliers in the region protested this week for a change in their opening hours saying it made no sense to punished them by closing at 6pm. If agreed, this new curfew time will directly clash with their demands.

