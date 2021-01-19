SPAIN Plans To Resell 30,000 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine To Andorran Government



The Spanish Ministry of Health has reportedly finalised an agreement to resell 30,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to the Andorran Government, which is legal within the framework of the guidelines laid out by the UE regarding the distribution of the vaccines.

-- Advertisement --



Andorra is not a member of the UE and as such, would not be in line to receive any of the EU supplies of the vaccine, but in the Official State Gazette (BOE), it says, “Specifically, and after the corresponding negotiations, it was agreed that the countries from which medicines and medical devices are used regularly to small European countries would be responsible for allocating part of their assigned doses to them”.

The resolution clearly states that Spain could be responsible for the allocation of a part of its vaccine supply to Andorra, “to resell the vaccine doses to third countries that need them, thus contributing to global and equitable access to the vaccine throughout the world”.

Salvador Illa, the Spanish Health Minister apparently signed the agreement with his opposite number in the Government of Andorra, Martínez Benazet, to enable the vaccine supply from Spain.

Several autonomous regions of Spain are reportedly not happy at this news, which comes at a time when supplies of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine have slowed up in Europe, and discomfort at the low number of vaccines that are coming from the Government.

_________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spain Plans To Resell 30,000 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine To Andorra”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.