Spain On Alert For Heavy Rains and Flooding

Spain Has Been Put On Alert For Heavy Rains and Flooding.

After the heavy snowfalls caused by storm Filomena and the long period of abnormally low temperatures, with records exceeding 25 degrees below zero in some parts of the peninsula, the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has said that the weather will take a few more days to normalise.

Aemet forecasts that as of today, Tuesday, the emergence of an Atlantic storm will bring rain, strong wind and a significant increase in temperatures. Andalucía is expected to see showers starting from 6am Wednesday morning- continuing through to 6pm at night.

“The weather changes radically”, sentence José Antonio Maldonado, director of Meteorology at Meteored. Maldonado explains that the Atlantic storm will enter the peninsula on Tuesday evening, and there are already effects in the form of rain and wind in “Galicia, Asturias and the north of Castilla y León.”

“On Wednesday, the rains will already be more generalised and there will be heavy rainfall in the northwest and in the Cantabrian Sea, but it will also rain a lot in areas of Extremadura and Andalucía. In Seville up to 16 litres per square meter will be collected “, highlights the meteorologist, who foresees rainy skies at least until Sunday associated with different minor storms.

As for the wind, it will blow with greater intensity “on the Atlantic slope and in the Cantabrian Sea” although in Madrid “gusts of almost 70 kilometres per hour” are expected, a danger considering that the snowfall has weakened the trees excessively.

The rain and wind will be accompanied by a “rise in minimum temperatures” that will make the ice accumulated by last week’s snowfall practically disappear between Wednesday and Thursday. “That is when problems of flooding in the sewage system could occur”, warns Maldonado. He also warns that as a consequence of the rise in temperatures there will be a flood of rivers in mountain areas where there have been significant snowfalls, as in the “Upper Basin of the Ebro “.

