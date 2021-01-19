Son of Supermodel Stephanie Seymour & Billionaire Peter Brant Dies at 24

THE Son of Supermodel Stephanie Seymour & Billionaire Peter Brant – Harry Brant – Dies at the Young Age of 24

The up-and-coming star, who was just making a name for himself, died on Sunday (January 17) of an accidental overdose, as his family announced in a statement to the New York Times.

“We will be forever sad that his life has been shortened by this devastating disease,” his family was quoted as saying by the newspaper. “He’s achieved a lot in his 24 years, but we’ll never get a chance to see how much more Harry could have done.”

The statement goes on to say: “Harry was not only our son, a wonderful brother, loving grandson, favourite uncle and caring friend, he was a creative, loving and powerful soul who brought light into the hearts of so many people.”

Harry Brant was a model who appeared in campaigns for Italian Vogue and Balmain. He also published a unisex makeup line with his brother for MAC, and as a teenager wrote for Interview magazine owned by his father. He was reportedly struggling with addiction problems for several years.

Stephanie Seymour and Peter Brant have been married since 1995 and had three children. Peter Brant has five more from his first marriage.

