Seville Drug Dealer Busted After Breaking Lockdown Curfew

POLICIA NACIONAL found vast amounts of hard drugs on a Seville drug dealer when they confronted him for breaking Covid curfew and not wearing a mask.

If the man had made his drug deliveries before lockdown begins at 10 PM, the police would probably not have arrested him. Officers spotted him without a mask shortly before 11 PM in Seville’s Los Parajitos, a poor neighbourhood in the east of the city with a high rate of crime and addiction.

When police confronted the man for his break of Covid guidelines, he reportedly sprinted away. During a struggle over the arrest, the man managed to get rid of a bag he’d been carrying presumably filled with incriminating drugs.

The police still found 2 bags of drugs on the man following a thorough search – 49 grams of crack cocaine and 11 grams of heroin. The 54-year old is facing criminal charges for drug dealing and breaching Covid lockdown, with the latter crime to blame for his entire arrest.

