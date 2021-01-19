Serbia Rolls Out Chinese Vaccine

The first European country to roll out the Chinese vaccine has done so today.

Serbia has administered the Chinese covid vaccine to its military personnel who lined up at an exhibition hall in Belgrade to receive their shot.

Last week Serbia received one million doses of the Chinese made vaccine, and they are the first country in Europe to start a mass vaccination with this Sinopharms branded inoculation.

Soldiers teachers police officers were vaccinated along with the elderly in care homes. Of course, medical workers as well who received the vaccines Pfizer and Sputnik V as there were stocks available.

Belgrade has close ties with Chinese companies in infrastructure and energy products, so using a Chinese manufacturer for the vaccine for mass inoculation is no surprise.

