SENTENCED 43 Years in Prison

A woman has been given one of the longest sentences ever for a non-violent crime in Thailand, and she is already 60 years old.

It is now likely this woman will spend the rest of her life in a Thai prison.

The woman has been sentenced to 43 years in prison for an insult to the monarchy and for posting videos believed to belittle the royal family.

The woman known only as Anchan was found guilty on 23 counts of violating the “Lese Majeste Law” which promotes respect for the royal family and guards against ridicule. It is known as article 112 and prevents public criticism of the monarchy.

Anchan, a former civil servant, posted audio clips to Facebook and YouTube complete with comments deemed critical of the Thai royals.

The case has taken 6 years to finalise, and for 4 of those years Anchan has been in jail, her sentence has been reduced from 87 years to 43.

The message is quite clear in Thailand, don’t publicly mock the royal family, it could be very costly.

