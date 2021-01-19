RSPCA Staff Reduced to Tears After 30 Dogs Rescued

RSPCA staff were reduced to tears after 30 dogs were rescued from kennels near Skegness.

The 30 dogs were so neglected that they had matted fur to the point of not being able to recognise the breeds. Some were unable to eat as their teeth were in such a bad condition and others were covered in excrement.

The RSPCA rescued the dogs last week and their owner agreed to sign the animals over. The RSPCA will now care for the dogs until they have finished treatment and have been rehabilitated.

RSPCA Radcliffe Animal Centre in Nottinghamshire’s Ella Carpenter, said, “One dog was in such a state she has pus leaking from her mouth. It was so upsetting to see it reduced rescue staff to tears

“Thankfully, dematting and removing the vast majority of their overgrown fur has already given the dogs a new lease of life.

“They are now able to move freely without experiencing the pain of those heavy matts, glued together with excrement, pulling and tearing at their skin.”

Hopefully they will all be able to find their fur-ever homes soon.

