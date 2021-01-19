Robbie Williams in Isolation After Testing Positive for Coronavirus.

Robbie Williams is quarantining in the Caribbean after testing positive for Covid while on holiday with family. The singer, 46, flew to St Barts with wife Ayda Field and their four children on December 28 for a new year getaway.

The family are said to have had to extend their stay to self-isolate after Robbie tested positive for the virus. The Covid diagnosis has forced him to self-isolate, extending their stay in their £106,000-a-week villa. A source from the island said: “Robbie’s been fairly sick. He’s confined to the villa where he is staying with his family. It’s not exactly the worst place in the world to be quarantined, although he cannot go to the beach. He will have to remain in quarantine for up to 14 days.”

Robbie said he was tucking into octopus, squid and tuna so much that he was putting himself at risk and that it was only a routine blood test that uncovered the issue.

