Rare opportunity to see the elusive planet Uranus on January 20

A RARE opportunity to spot the planet Uranus will open up on Wednesday, January 20.

According to NASA, the planet is usually faint, and anyone who wants to see it will still need binoculars or a telescope, but the position of the moon and the planet Mars in the night sky will help locate it.

Wait for the sun to go down, look for the crescent moon a couple of hours after dark, and above that, you should see Mars, which has a reddish colour. Between the two, you should be able to see the faint, bluish disk of the planet Uranus, NASA explained.

Uranus is a giant planet with a blue colour and rings, however, the hydrogen sulphide gas in its clouds reportedly smells like rotten eggs, so it’s a good thing we can’t get too close to it.

NASA’s ‘What’s Up’ video on YouTube gives more tips on how to enjoy the night sky and get a better chance of spotting planets like Uranus.

