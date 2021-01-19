PEAKY BLINDERS Will Finish After Season Six says its writer Steven Knight



The good news is that the smash-hit BBC series ‘Peaky Blinders’ is confirmed to be back in production for Season 6, amid strict Covid guidelines, but, the terrible news is, there will not be a Season 7.

Steven Knight, the creator, and writer had originally told Entertainment Weekly in 2019 that there would definitely be a Season 7, but in a statement on Monday, January 18, Knight said, “‘Peaky’ is back, and with a bang. After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher”.

He continued, “We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form”.

There is no set date yet, but it is thought Peaky Blinders will be back on our screens in late 2021, or early in 2022, depending on how the pandemic situation plays out, and then we are all wondering what Knight’s “Peaky 2” might be, maybe a spin-off series, or a movie.

