AS venues that encourage gambling and betting appear to be flourishing across Spain, the Palma Council has indicated that it wants to reduce such operations in the City to a minimum.

The matter gained some prominence in the news as the Council received a planning application to expand one such business in Palma, but it decided to postpone any decision and refer the matter to the Balearic Government.

-- Advertisement --



The granting of licences sits with the Government but the Council is responsible for agreeing planning permission and because the operation was near to a park and children’s playground it was decided that by granting permission that a law governing gambling might be broken.

Councillor Neus Truyol explained that if the Government confirms that there would be a breach, the Council would proceed to tighten up rules throughout the city.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Palma Council hopes to reduce number of gambling establishments”.