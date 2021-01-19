NORWAY Says No Link Between 33 Deaths And Covid Vaccinations in the country

The Norwegian Public Health Authority has stated that there was no medically proven link established between the deaths of 33 elderly people who died after receiving their first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

With 33 people dying in Norway since the start of the late December vaccination campaign, Camilla Stoltenberg, director of the Norwegian public health authority, speaking on Monday, January 18, said that out of 13 cases studied more closely, they had discovered that “These are all people who were very old, frail and had serious illnesses”.

Stoltenburg continued, “Regarding the cause of death there was no analysis. The most important thing is to remember that there are 45 people who die every day in medical facilities in Norway. So it is not established that there is excess mortality or that it is related to vaccines”.

She added, “It is not impossible that some of those who are offered vaccination are so fragile…that it is not worth the trouble to vaccinate them, because they can potentially see their condition deteriorate because of the effects normal secondary”.

The authority also recommended that elderly and fragile people should be given a medical evaluation before ever receiving the vaccinations.

