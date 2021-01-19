Nicola Sturgeon ‘Expects’ Level Four Restrictions to Continue- Statement Due Today.

Scotlands First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will today, Tuesday, explain why lockdown restrictions are unlikely to be lifted by the end of the month. The First Minister will meet with members of her Cabinet this morning before making a statement in the Scottish Parliament around 2 pm.

The SNP leader is not expected to impose more lockdown rules but is more likely to give more detail on how long current restrictions will have to remain in place to curb the spread of the virus.

Speaking at her regular media briefing yesterday, she said: “We will look at the latest data and come to a view on where we are and whether we need to extend the lockdown restrictions to further suppress the virus.”

