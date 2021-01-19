New Rules for Two Wheels

Laws regarding the use of bicycles and electric scooters will be enforced in Malaga from tomorrow Wednesday, January 20.

The new laws prohibit the use on pavements or pedestrianised areas in Malaga city. Bicycles and electric scooters will not be allowed to be ridden in these areas.

Furthermore, roads that have been closed off temporarily or otherwise for pedestrian use will also be included in th “no ride ” zone.

The fines for non-compliance will range from 60 to 200 euros, depending on the case.

During the first few days of the enforcement, it’s been hinted that there will be no actual fines issued and cautionary information will be given instead, but rest assured the safety of the pedestrians in Malaga is paramount and key in their experience of enjoying the city so after cautions there will be penalties.

All the information was released in the B.O.P. The official gazette on mobility for Malaga, the councillor for mobility Jose Del Rio confirmed a “lenient” initial period for riders and police informing rather than fining, but at the end of January that would cease.

The new “30” lanes are where bicycles and e scooters are supposed to travel around the city with other areas clearly marked. Visitors are reminded that its easy to find an official to ask if you are not sure where to ride legally.

