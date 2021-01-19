More frequent bus service for students taking exams

AS students will be taking exams in person at the University of the Balearics (UIB) in Palma, the Municipal Transport Company (EMT) will increase the number of buses available.

The decision was made after an approach from the UIB since because of the current State of Alarm the permitted maximum occupancy on EMT busses is just 33 per cent.

From Thursday January 21 until Wednesday February 3, the L19 (UIB-Porta del Camp) service will double between 7am and 10am and 1pm and 4pm, the times when students are most likely to need transport.

The entire fleet is equipped with partitions, hydroalcoholic dispensers approved by health authorities and vehicles travel with open windows to encourage air circulation.

