Monster 6.4 quake strikes San Juan province in Argentina as tremors shake homes.

A powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake has been reported just off the western province of San Juan, said the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

According to preliminary data from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre (PTWC), the earthquake struck at a depth of about 12.5 miles. However, the centre added there is no tsunami warning at this stage. There are no reports of any serious casualties thus far. The initial earthquake though was followed by a number of powerful aftershocks.

Around 20 minutes after the first quake a 5.0 magnitude aftershock hit south-west of Nueve de Julio, about 620 miles from the original tremor. This was followed by violent 4.9 and 5.3 magnitude aftershocks. The earthquake was so powerful that is was also felt over the border in Chile including in Santiago, the nation’s capital.

