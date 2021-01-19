A FRENCH vegan restaurant has become the first eatery devoid of animal products to be awarded a coveted Michelin Star, the highest honour in the food world.

-- Advertisement --



The Michellin star has been awarded to ONA, a gourmet vegan restaurant in the southwestern French city of Ares near Bordeaux. The eatery, whose name stands for Originines Non Animales has become the first business with no animal products on the menu to receive the food world’s greatest honour.

Chef Claire Vallee opened ONA in 2016, although she initially struggled to find banks to borrow from as they didn’t believe that vegan cuisine had a profitable future. Prior to the Covid pandemic, the restaurant was doing excellent business as many people adopt a diet devoid of animal products.

In addition to Monday’s award of the iconic star, Vallee’s restaurant also won a green star, which Michelin awarded to eateries with a strong record for ethical practices. ONA is “the first vegan restaurant in France to win a star”, a Guide Michelin spokeswoman told AFP.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Michelin Star Awarded to Vegan Restaurant for First Time”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.