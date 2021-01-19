Met Police Investigating A Stabbing Incident In East London
The Metropolitan Police are currently investigating an incident that took place on Cable Street, in the London borough of Tower Hamlets, after responding to reports of a stabbing.
They have set up a crime scene after being called out at 6.43pm, and discovering the stabbing victim, a 46-year-old man who police have said does not have life-threatening injuries.
An investigation is underway, and no arrests have been made.
This is a breaking story and we will try to update you as soon as possible.
