Mercadona donated 283,000 trolleys of food to 300 soup kitchens in 2020

Mercadona donated the equivalent of 283,000 trolleys of food to almost 300 soup kitchens and 60 food banks in 2020.

LAST year, the supermarket giant doubled its donations of food to social projects compared to 2019, gifting 17,000 tonnes of products to soup kitchens, food banks and other charities across Spain and Portugal.

The company also made additional donations throughout the year, such as the deliveries made in March and April to the Field Hospital set up at the Ifema Fair in Madrid to cope with Covid demand.

“Part of Mercadona’s Social Responsibility policy is to return to society part of what it receives from it. Thanks to this commitment, different institutions and social entities throughout the territory receive the support and collaboration of the company to help those who need it most,” said the supermarket chain in a statement.

In Spain, Mercadona collaborates with the Spanish Federation of Food Banks (FESBAL) and the Banco de Productos Acom.

