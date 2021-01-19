A California man hid at a Chicago airport for three months to avoid flying home claiming he was scared of catching Covid-19.

ADITYA Singh, 36, has been charged with felony criminal trespass after he was arrested accused of hiding in a restricted area of Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport from October 19, 2020, when he arrived from Los Angeles.

-- Advertisement --



Singh, who told police that the pandemic had left him scared to fly, was also charged with misdemeanor theft after allegedly stealing an airport security badge.

Cook County Judge Susana Ortiz, who expressed concern that someone could remain undetected in a secured area for so long, set Singh’s bail at $1,000 (€825), and banned him from entering the airport again.

His spell living at the airport was brought to an end on Saturday, January, 16, when two airport workers confronted him, and found he was wearing an ID badge reported stolen on October 26, 2020.

They contacted the police and Singh was arrested. It’s not clear why Singh flew to Chicago in the first place.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man hid at airport for three months to avoid flying home over ‘fear of catching Covid’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.