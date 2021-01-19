Man Fired Machine Gun on City Street to Celebrate New Year

A VALLADOLID man is on trial for firing a machine gun into the air on New Year’s Eve, 2018, in the northwestern Spanish city.

The defendant told the court that he had celebrated New Year’s Eve in 2018 with his six children and other family members at their home in Valladolid, the capital city of Castilla y Leon in northwestern Spain. A self-confessed alcoholic, he claims that he had consumed huge amounts of wine, beer, and whiskey in the lead up to the incident.

In his version of events, the accused rushed onto the street as midnight struck and was presented what he believed to be a blank gun by a stranger. It is traditional in some parts of Spain to fire gunshots to celebrate the New Year, though the practice is of course outlawed in urban areas.

He says he fired the semi-automatic submachine gun into the air, before immediately returning it to the stranger who he claims he has never seen before or since. The man is reportedly known to police for other crimes, including firearm possession, and if the court fails to believe his bizarre account of the incident he could spend up to a decade behind bars.

In his defence, the accused told the Judge: “Your honour, I was drunk that night and I thought it was a blank gun!”.

